WWE Hall of Famer says Drew McIntyre would be a "monster killer" if he was his manager

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes Drew McIntyre would be "amazing" if the latter turned heel and was managed by him.

McIntyre established himself as one of the marquee superstars of WWE after winning the Royal Rumble 2020 and defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Superstar hasn't been a heel in a long time, and it remains to be seen if he will have a change of character anytime soon.

On this week's The Bro Show, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Diamond Dallas Page about whom he would like to manage in pro wrestling. The Hall of Famer stated that he could be a great manager for Drew McIntyre if the Scotsman was a heel.

"If I was going to come back as a heel - which I would never do at this point - but if I was going to come back in my old-school heel manager days, I would convince McIntyre to shift to be a heel and he would be a monster killer. I think he'd be amazing; when you've got a manager out there, many things can happen... Starting in that position, that's my guy. I love his work - he works like he's 200 pounds; sometimes he works like he's 160 (pounds), when he does that flying stuff. He's cut a lot of that back," said DDP.

DDP also recalled how McIntyre and John Morrison had a few fantastic matches and praised both of them for being excellent technicians in the ring.

What could be in store for Drew McIntyre in WWE?

WWE @WWE



Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions.Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. https://t.co/5Bju1faAW8

At the recently-concluded Day 1 pay-per-view, McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss in a feud with the latter and Happy Corbin.

Following the win, McIntyre is one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble for the second time in his WWE career and have a dream WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns.

But that entirely depends on how quickly he recovers from his injury. McIntyre was written off television at the Day 1 pay-per-view after being attacked backstage by Moss and Corbin.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre win Royal Rumble 2022? Let us know in the comments below.

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

Edited by Angana Roy