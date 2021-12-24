WWE legend hints at major twist in Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns storyline (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page thinks a double turn is possible in the storyline between Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar. He said that Heyman could turn on The Beast Incarnate and cause him to lose the title.

Paul Heyman was fired from his role as The Special Counsel of Reigns on last week's SmackDown and the latter landed a Superman Punch on his former mouthpiece. Lesnar came to the aid of Heyman, and attacked The Usos and The Tribal Chief.

On Sportskeeda's latest edition of The Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page and Vince Russo discussed the possibility of a double turn involving Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman. DDP thinks that could possibly happen as he believes that Heyman will never be a babyface.

"Paul Heyman will never be a babyface any day. So maybe it's a double criss-cross and Heyman has something to do with Brock Lesnar losing which gives that bump up and (Heyman) back to Roman (Reigns), like a double switch turn," said Page.

Russo thinks it will be hard to believe a double swerve after Reigns landed a Superman Punch on Paul Heyman.

"Yeah, but the only problem with that, Page, is it's going to be hard to believe that it was a swerve and a double swerve when he's taking a Superman Punch from Reigns. For Heyman to take a punch in the face from Reigns and it's all a 'work', that's going to be a little kabuki-ish," said Russo.

Brock Lesnar could become four-time Universal Champion at WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view

On January's Day 1 pay-per-view, Roman Reigns will put his title on the line against Brock Lesnar once again, after facing him at Crown Jewel in October.

The Beast Incarnate could become the first-ever four-time Universal Champion if he can beat The Tribal Chief.

In their previous encounter at the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view, Lesnar lost after Paul Heyman threw the title in the ring which Reigns used on the former WWE and Universal Champion. He could play a key role in the storyline once again, especially after what happened on last week's edition of the blue brand.

