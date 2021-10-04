"I thought it was a joke" - former WWE tag team champion on facing Seth Rollins

Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about his SummerSlam matchup with Seth Rollins back in 2020.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast, the second-generation superstar discussed the surreal feeling when he realized he would be going up against the Monday Night Messiah at SummerSlam.

Dominik recalled that he initially felt it was a joke. He mentioned that it was overwhelming for him to face Seth Rollins - the same man who was in the Shield and a top star in WWE.

"I thought it was a joke. I thought everyone was kidding. My dad actually called me and he was like, 'Hey what do you think of wrestling Seth at SummerSlam?' I was like, 'Yeah okay. Sure, I'll wrestle Seth at SummerSlam.' And keep in mind, I knew this is Seth Rollins. He's been on a roll ever since he started with Triple H, and cashing in and you know, with the Shield and just everything he's done has been top-notch. I cannot say enough nice things about him," Dominik said.

Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio put on a clinic at SummerSlam 2020

The stage was set for Dominik Mysterio's in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. Rollins was the clear favorite coming into the Street Fight. The Monday Night Messiah even showed his appreciation for the rookie when Dominik dropped him with a series of arm drags.

The match turned violent as Dominik unleashed a barrage of Kendo stick shots on Rollins. The young upstart paid homage to the legendary Eddie Guerrero with a Frog Splash from the top rope.

Seth's then-disciple Murphy also got involved in the match, blasting Dominik with a Ripcord knee and handcuffing his father to the ropes. Dominik put in a valiant effort in the final stages, going for the classic 619. However, Rollins countered a second Frog Splash and hit a devastating Stomp on the rookie to win the match.

