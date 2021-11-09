Dominik Mysterio replaced in the Survivor Series team as three big returns happen on RAW

Dominik Mysterio has been replaced on the RAW Survivor Series team by the returning Bobby Lashley, who destroyed him on this week's episode of the red brand. Apart from Lashley, MVP and Adam Pearce also returned to WWE TV.

The former Tag Team Champion came out on RAW with his father, Rey Mysterio, and it all went downhill from there. Pearce, the authority figure of both RAW and SmackDown, returned for the first time since fining Brock Lesnar $1 million, told Dominik Mysterio that he was the only one on the RAW men's team who wasn't a former WWE Champion.

He said Dom could keep his spot if he beat another former World Champion, who turned out to be Bobby Lashley, returning for the first time since Crown Jewel.

The All Mighty was out with MVP, who returned for the first time in a while. He was out with an injury.

Bobby Lashley dominated the young superstar throughout the encounter and finally took his spot in the Survivor Series team.

Is Bobby Lashley due for a resurgence on RAW?

While many anticipated that Bobby Lashley reached his peak in 2021, he could still enjoy a lot of success. While he suffered a string of losses between September and October, the men who pinned him were Big E, Roman Reigns and Goldberg.

With that said, Bobby Lashley is still a former WWE Champion and suits the team's mold perfectly.

As for Dominik Mysterio, it's unfortunate, but the decision seems to be the right one. There isn't much clarity on why Adam Pearce, an authority figure of both brands, would emphasize RAW having a solid team.

Dominik's time will eventually come, but this may also have been used to fuel the tension within the RAW men's team at Survivor Series 2021.

