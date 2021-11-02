Doudrop reacts to heavy criticism for very short WWE Queen's Crown matches

Though Doudrop came up short against Zelina Vega in the finals of WWE's first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament, she thought the entire competition unfolded spectacularly. However, regarding the general issue with the short amount of time allotted to Queen's Crown matches, she has admitted that some of the bouts could have lasted longer.

Her final-round clash against Vega at WWE Crown Jewel ended in just under six minutes, making it the lengthiest match of the entire tournament.

Specifically talking about her Crown Jewel match during a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Doudrop highlighted the issue with wrestling in Saudi Arabia's hot climate:

“I think the tournament in general went really, really well considering it’s the first time it’s happened. I thought it went really spectacular. As far as time limits and stuff, I was not thankful that [the final match] wasn’t particularly long, but I was wrestling in 90 degree heat. I can only do that for a very limited amount of time, so there was a part of me that was like, ‘Okay, this is fine. I can manage this.’ If it went a bit longer, I don’t think there would have been much makeup or anything left of me because it was god damn hot out there," said Doudrop.

The two superstars had a rematch on the episode of RAW after the pay-per-view, which concluded in under three minutes.

Doudrop views WWE Queen's Crown matches as "little tasters" for the future

B. Scott @brscottmy "I almost lost it" - Zelina Vega on what Vince McMahon told her after she won the Queen's Crown tournament sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-zelin… "I almost lost it" - Zelina Vega on what Vince McMahon told her after she won the Queen's Crown tournament sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-zelin…

All six Queen's Crown bouts before the finals collectively lasted 13 minutes and 35 seconds.

Doudrop acknowledged the lack of time given to these matches. But she also looked at the situation positively and seemed hopeful for future women's bouts in WWE.

“But obviously, the qualifiers and that, you know, maybe they could have been longer. But I like to think that they were just little tasters. Because a lot of these matches were matches that hadn’t happened before, so you don’t want to give everything away right now. Maybe we see where these go in the future, but for now, we’ve given them a little taste of what these matches are right now, so let’s see what we can do next time and make people want to see that match,” said Doudrop.

Interestingly, backstage reports highlighted 'significant frustration' regarding the booking of the women's division not too long ago. One can only hope that WWE higher-ups make an effort to change this trend in the long run.

What is your take on Doudrop's recent comments about the Queen's Crown Tournament? Let us know in the comments section below.

