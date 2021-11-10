WWE teases big return match for The Great Khali against SmackDown Superstar

WWE has teased a huge return match for The Great Khali in its latest Facebook post.

After not wrestling for three years, The Great Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. He is currently 49-years-old and is unlikely to return for a lengthy run.

The folks over at WWE would seemingly love to see The Great Khali return to face a certain 7ft. 1in. tall star. WWE teased a "dream match" in a Facebook post pitting The Great Khali with Dilsher Shanky. You can check out the post HERE.

WWE teases a dream match between Dilsher Shanky and The Great Khali

At a billed height of 7 ft 1 in, Shanky is one of the tallest superstars ever to grace a WWE ring. He is currently 30-years-old and still has a long road ahead of him.

Dilsher Shanky trained in The Great Khali's wrestling academy

Fans of Dilsher Shanky are aware that the star has previously trained in Khali's wrestling academy, Continental Wrestling Entertainment. In 2015, Shanky saw Khali talking about his academy during his appearance on a comedy show and decided to join it.

Shanky first wrestled on WWE TV at the Superstar Spectacle event earlier this year. He teamed up with Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet to defeat Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

He later aligned with Jinder Mahal and Veer. The trio briefly feuded with Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW. Shanky and Mahal were drafted to SmackDown during the 2021 Draft.

The Great Khali had a memorable run as one of the scariest acts on WWE TV during his prime. He defeated The Undertaker soon after making his debut in 2006. He later won the World Heavyweight title on SmackDown.

Dilsher Shanky vs. The Great Khali would certainly have been an intriguing clash of the Titans if both were in their prime. Would you like to see Khali return to WWE to put Shanky over in a singles encounter?

