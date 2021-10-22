Drew McIntyre breaks silence after failing to capture the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre has broken his silence after WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Taking to Twitter, McIntyre bid farewell to the red brand of Monday Night RAW and is looking forward to his new journey on WWE SmackDown.

Following his loss to Big E in a WWE Championship match in Saudi Arabia, Drew McIntyre wrote that Monday Night RAW was quite the ride for him. However, the former WWE Champion is now looking forward to a new chapter this Friday on SmackDown.

McIntyre also gave his props to Big E and asked him to take care of the WWE Championship for him. The Scotsman lastly wrote that Big E is going to be some champion and the former champ will see him down the road once again.

Here's what Drew McIntyre tweeted out following Crown Jewel:

Drew McIntyre is certainly going to be a top star on SmackDown

Following his incredible run on RAW, Drew McIntyre is now expected to be a top star on SmackDown. On the red brand, McIntyre won the WWE Championship twice but eventually dropped the belt to Bobby Lashley.

After a few attempts, Drew McIntyre was unable to regain the WWE Title from The All Mighty, and following Big E's cash-in on Lashley on RAW, the New Day star won his first world title by surprisingly defeating the fatigued and injured Lashley.

As for McIntyre, now that he is a part of WWE SmackDown, the Scotsman could emerge as a new title challenger for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has been unbeaten for months now and has dispatched every other challenger in his path, including Brock Lesnar.

Reigns defeated The Beast at Crown Jewel but with Drew McIntyre now officially headed to SmackDown, the former WWE Champion could rekindle his rivalry with the Universal Champion and go after his belt at some point down the road.

