"That's an inevitable goal" - WWE SmackDown star plans to win Roman Reigns' Universal Championship (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre hopes to dethrone Roman Reigns and win the WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns won the Universal Championship from The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback on August 30, 2020. His title reign has lasted 485 days, so he's well on his way to breaking Brock Lesnar’s 503-day record reign in the coming weeks. But The Scottish Warrior is determined to be the one who ends The Tribal Chief's run.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, McIntyre made it clear that Reigns’ title remains in his sights:

“Specific goals? I mean, I’ve gotta mention the Universal Title," said McIntyre. "That’s an obvious one. That’s an inevitable goal. I ain’t trying to rush there either. I’m just trying to keep on the path I’m on, growing that momentum. I can hear the crowds getting louder every week, like they were building up to WrestleMania in 2020, which was cool.”

Watch the video above to hear McIntyre’s thoughts on his current storyline with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns’ title is not Drew McIntyre’s only target

Drew McIntyre has repeatedly said throughout 2021 that he wants to avenge his WWE Survivor Series 2020 loss against Roman Reigns. The former WWE Champion also frequently mentions in out-of-character interviews that he wants the company to hold a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom.

On that subject, The Scottish Warrior added that he will continue demanding a UK pay-per-view until it happens:

“Outside the ring, I’ve got big goals," McIntyre continued. "Get that UK pay-per-view that I keep mentioning every time. I’m gonna make it happen one way or another. I won’t shut up until it happens, and then when it finally happens I’ll be like [cheers].”

McIntyre will face Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022. The event will also feature Brock Lesnar challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Do you want to see McIntyre face Reigns? Sound off below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Should Drew McIntyre win the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns? Yes No 5 votes so far