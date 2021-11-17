"I don't know if the live audience realized that it connected" - Drew McIntyre discusses his picture-perfect Claymore (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre recently opened up on the surreal Claymore that he hit on Ricochet during a singles matchup on WWE SmackDown.

McIntyre was in an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling this week ahead of Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. He will captain the SmackDown men's team in the traditional 5-on-5 match against team RAW.

The Scottish Warrior spoke about his current run on SmackDown and his high-octane match with Ricochet that ended with an incredible Claymore. He opened up on the matter, saying he was nervous about the spot since it was live TV.

He also mentioned that everything happened so fast that very few people caught it the first time and later saw the replays. Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say:

"It's live TV in WWE and we don't get any retakes. And I was so on the money, I don't know if the live audience realized that it connected the way it did until we saw the replay. I could see the people in the crowd watching it and clapping as they saw the replay because it happened so fast. The foot slipped below the chest and hit him on the face but I don't think anyone except for the first few rows saw the connection until they saw the replay. But I was very happy that it came off the way it did," McIntyre said.

Drew McIntyre is impressed by the depth of the SmackDown roster

Drew McIntyre also said that he was enjoying the open challenges on SmackDown. The former two-time WWE champion mentioned that although his matches were quick, he also wanted his opponents to get over with the fans.

McIntyre stated that the likes of Mustafa Ali and Ricochet were ready to break into the next level and he wanted to get them over with the crowd using the open challenge.

