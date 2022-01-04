Drew McIntyre reveals who he plans to take tips from when he eventually turns heel 

Drew McIntyre is one of the most beloved babyface characters in WWE. The Scottish Psychopath currently has the support of the WWE Universe but has revealed that he sees a big heel turn somewhere down the line.

He says he may be turning to social media superstar Jake Paul for tips when that time comes.

The former WWE Champion currently finds himself in the land of the blue brand - SmackDown - where many believe he could be a potential challenger for Roman Reigns dwn the road.

Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Steven Muehlhausen from DAZN where he revealed that he considers Jake Paul to be the best heel in the world right now. He commented on the YouTuber's heelish traits while discussing his most recent bout against Tyron Woodley.

"I'm assuming that Jake Paul's fight was cool to see in person. Number one heel in the world right now. So when I have that big heel turn down the line, I'm going to start taking tips from that guy as everybody freaking hates him." said Drew McIntyre (H/T: DAZN)

Jake Paul is flying high right now, as he just registered his second win over Woodley with a knockout.

McIntyre could learn a lot from Paul, especially when it comes to the way the influencer handles promotion for his fights. The WWE Superstar has always had the talent in the ring, but not quite the same appeal outside of it.

Drew McIntyre did not appear at WWE Day 1

McIntyre was unable to participate at WWE Day 1, despite many fans looking forward to seeing the Scottish Warrior in action. Unfortunately, McIntyre has been written off TV with an injury, meaning he might not be seen for a while.

In an injury update from WWE, it's been confirmed that Drew McIntyre has been suffering from some serious neck issues for quite a while now. The company wrote him off of television, suggesting that he had suffered a cervical neck strain as a result of an attack by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

WWE @WWE



Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions.Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. https://t.co/5Bju1faAW8

It's a shame that McIntyre has had to deal with these issues, as he is one of the top stars in all of sports entertainment today. Hopefully with some rest and rehabilitation, the former WWE Champion will be back in action soon.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will capture the WWE Universal Championship in 2022? Should he turn heel in the process? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

