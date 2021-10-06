"It's actually treated better than me" - Drew McIntyre shares a hilarious incident while travelling with his sword (Exclusive)

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recalled a hilarious incident with the Transport Security Administration (TSA) the first time he traveled with his sword, Angela.

Angela has been Drew McIntyre's trustworthy weapon any time the odds are stacked against him. The sword was heavily featured in the run-up to his SummerSlam clash against former 3MB stablemate Jinder Mahal.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, The Scottish Warrior detailed how TSA officers were caught unaware when he presented the sword to them. He mentioned that due to the incident, the sword had to be flown in separately on a private plane.

"The first time I went through TSA, it was like you're waiting in line, it's so monotonous, and the people who work there just say the same thing over and over almost in a robotic mode. They were like, 'Sir do you have any laptops or Ipads?' I went like, 'No. But I do have this great sword right here.' It caught their attention and unfortunately after that, the sword had to travel separately. It gets its own private plane, its own special treatment. It's actually treated better than me," McIntyre said.

Drew McIntyre will challenge for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel

During this week's episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre congratulated Big E for winning the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley.

However, The Scottish Warrior also laid out a challenge for Big E. McIntyre, who had been drafted to SmackDown, wanted one last shot at the WWE Championship.

WWE soon made the match official for the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 21.

