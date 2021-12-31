Drew McIntyre comments on Jeff Hardy’s house show incident before his WWE release

Drew McIntyre has opened up about an incident at a house show involving him and Jeff Hardy. Many believe the incident played a crucial factor in the latter's release from WWE.

The two stars teamed up with King Woods to take on The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match earlier this month in Edinburgh, Texas. During the bout, the Charismatic Enigma reportedly vanished into the crowd with security following him. Jeff Hardy was released from his contract a few days after the event.

During a recent interview with DAZN, Drew McIntyre was asked about the situation. He responded by saying that he wants what's best for Jeff Hardy.

"For one, as usual, internet can take something and blow out of proportion. But all I'll say on the matter is I just want what's best for Jeff and for him to be healthy. As long as he's good, as long as he's healthy, as long as he's happy with his family, then Drew McIntyre is happy," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre on how he would characterize 2021

Drew McIntyre was the WWE Champion for most of his run in 2020. Earlier this year, he lost the title and failed to reclaim it at WrestleMania 37. However, 2022 could be a fruitful year for the Scottish Warrior.

When asked how he would characterize 2021, McIntyre stated:

"2021 was peaks and valleys for Drew McIntyre.. As part of the Drew McIntyre story, obviously, 2020 was very much and living in the peaks for basically the whole year. And then, during 2021, I've had to go into some of those valleys, but everyone watches my journey to get to take the ride with me... Drew's had to go through a lot and had to work really hard. Sometimes it's not done, but he always gets back up, and people can relate to that. That's what 2021 was for me," added McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre is currently scheduled to take on Madcap Moss at WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view. Do you think The Scottish Warrior can get back into the world title picture following the event? Let us know in the comments below.

