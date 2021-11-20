"We're taking you out, boys" - Drew McIntyre sends a warning to Team RAW before Survivor Series

Former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy have bold predictions for this Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Megan Morant caught up with the duo backstage to congratulate them on their win on SmackDown this Friday. She also asked how the superstars were feeling about their chances against team RAW for the traditional 5-on-5 men's elimination match at Survivor Series.

Jeff Hardy mentioned that he was hyped for the upcoming matchup. Drew McIntyre then chipped in, saying that although Happy Corbin is still not on the same page as the rest of the team, they could hopefully work it out. The Scottish Warrior was also looking forward to working with Sheamus but will be careful, in case of any post-match sneak attack.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say:

"Corbin is clearly not on the same page as us. But that's tonight. But on Sunday I feel like Corbin is going to get on the same page. I'm going to knock some sense into him with a kick to the face. Also he wants that winner's packet, he's all about the money. Now Sheamus is on it. We've got a lot of history. I know what he's like through. I know he wants that win, I know he's going to play along with us, then after the match we're going to have to watch our backs. So what I'm thinking, last year RAW won 5-0. This year, bold prediction SmackDown clean sweep, 5-0. We're taking you out, boys!"

Drew McIntyre helped Jeff Hardy even the odds against Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss made his SmackDown debut against the legendary Jeff Hardy this Friday. Before the match even began, Hardy called on Drew to even the odds if Happy Corbin decided to interfere.

Hardy rolled Moss up for the win. After the bell, Corbin charged at Hardy but was greeted with a stiff Claymore from Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior then encouraged Hardy to drop a post-match Swanton Bomb on Moss.

Which brand will reign supreme this Sunday at Survivor Series? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

