Drew Mcintyre reveals how much longer he plans to keep wrestling before he retires

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed that he isn't planning on hanging up his wrestling boots anytime soon.

The Scottish Warrior has had an incredible run in WWE and is currently one of the biggest stars in the entire industry. During his initial tenure, Vince McMahon proclaimed him to be "The Chosen One." Fast forward to 2020, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to win the coveted WWE Championship. McIntyre carried the company throughout the majority of the pandemic era as the WWE Champion.

While speaking to Mark Carman of Fansided, Drew McIntyre stated that he has at least ten years left in him. This means we could see him hitting his opponents with the Claymore for another decade.

“I ain’t going anywhere. I’ll be here as long as I can. I’m 36 years old, everybody thinks I am in my mid-40’s because I debuted when I was so young. I still have at least 10 years in me. Don’t count me out yet," said McIntyre.

is a machine 🤯 Need someone to open the show? DrewNeed someone to wrestle in the main event? DrewNeed someone to wrestle for 25 minutes? DrewNeed someone to wrestle a tag match? DrewNeed someone to do media? DrewNeed someone to cut a promo? Drew @DMcIntyreWWE is a machine 🤯 Need someone to open the show? DrewNeed someone to wrestle in the main event? DrewNeed someone to wrestle for 25 minutes? DrewNeed someone to wrestle a tag match? DrewNeed someone to do media? DrewNeed someone to cut a promo? Drew@DMcIntyreWWE is a machine 🤯 https://t.co/320gienL1R

Drew McIntyre says he knew from the beginning that he wanted to be a WWE Superstar

Many WWE Superstars, past or present, grew up wanting to become professional wrestlers. Competing inside the squared circle was their childhood dream, and they finally got to live it.

Drew McIntyre is among those people. The Scottish Warrior revealed that he already knew he was going to work for WWE when he was still a minor.

“I was an interesting kid, a little different, there is nothing wrong with being different. At six old I got my family together for the family meeting, my mom, my dad, my brother. [I told them that] I am going to be in WWE one day," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre's dreams came true, as he's currently living his life as a WWE Superstar.

Edited by Roxanne Smith