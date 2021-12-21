"I had to cut out the negative aspects of my life" - Former WWE Champion claims he needed to change to beat Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre opened up on why he decided to change his look upon his return to WWE, and how that helped him eventually beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

Back in 2014, McIntyre was fired from WWE whilst going through several personal problems and losses in life. The former WWE Champion also suffered a severe neck injury and had a major drinking problem.

In a recent interview with the Daily Record, he revealed how he had to sit at home and reflect on life, and also spoke about the support he received from his wife. The WWE Champion realized he wasn't giving his all and had to cut down on the negative aspects of life:

“It took being at home, looking at myself in the mirror and having a sit down with my wife to realize I wasn’t giving it my all, I had to cut out the negative aspects of my life, the drinking, and work on my body,” said Drew McIntyre. (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Drew McIntyre was re-hired by WWE in 2017, and has gone on to great success in the company during his second stint. One of the main reasons why the Scotsman was able to achieve this was by changing his diet to a healthier one, focusing on his physique so as to look more intimidating and cutting down on drinking.

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE with a completely new physique and a view to beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

After getting rehired by WWE, Drew McIntyre was optimistic and seemed determined about giving his best during his second run with the company.

The former WWE Champion chose a more intimidating look for himself, especially because he wanted to dethrone Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and particularly to create fear within the minds of his opponents:

“I needed to look like I could beat up Brock Lesnar. I didn’t believe it, so I started putting in the work like crazy and eating properly. Whenever someone tells you that it’s mostly diet, not training, it’s 100 percent true. You need the training but it’s the diet,” added McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior mentioned in the same interview that he needed to look more intimidating to believe he was capable of beating Brock Lesnar. Hence, Drew McIntyre tuned up his workout style and his diet.

He concluded by stating the fact that it’s the diet that mostly matters and not just the training. He mentioned that one surely needs the training to get a good structure, but it’s mainly the diet.

McIntyre did go on to beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in what was a great feud from start to finish. The second coming of the Scottish Warrior in WWE has been great for not only the man himself, but his fans around the world too.

