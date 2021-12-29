Drew McIntyre's honest opinion on the Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss storyline (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre has enjoyed watching Baron Corbin and Riddick Moss since they became Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, respectively, on WWE SmackDown.

Corbin and Moss’ act revolves around them laughing hysterically with each other after they tell bad jokes. The duo recently stole McIntyre’s sword, which prompted the booking of a match between The Scottish Warrior and Moss at WWE Day 1.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, McIntyre told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino that Moss regularly asks him for advice backstage. The former WWE Champion added that he finds his opponent’s comedy act with Corbin hilarious.

“I’m excited that he [Madcap Moss] has been given the opportunity now on the big stage to do something, and he’s 100 percent committed to the part," said McIntyre. "Himself and Corbin are fully invested in the characters – that’s why it works. The jokes are terrible, but their reactions to the jokes are hilarious. It’s so over the top, I love it.”

In the video above, Drew McIntyre also discusses his plan to finally win the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre comments on Madcap Moss' athleticism

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss had backgrounds in football before they signed with WWE. After he joined the company, Moss showed off his athletic ability by picking up multiple victories in the annual WWE Performance Center Combine.

While many fans already know about Corbin’s background, Drew McIntyre believes Moss’ accomplishments are equally as impressive.

“They’re both such incredible high-level athletes," McIntyre continued. "People kind of know about Corbin’s background, know what he’s capable of, but they don’t know much about Madcap, unless you follow NXT and the NXT Combine. When they had those events, he was the best athlete. He crushed everybody every time.”

Drew McIntyre teamed up with King Woods and Kofi Kingston to defeat Madcap Moss and The Usos on the latest episode of SmackDown. The finish saw McIntyre pour eggnog over Corbin and Moss at ringside. He then pinned the latter in the ring after a Claymore.

