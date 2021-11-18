"All they did was turn their heads and how crazy the crowd went!" - Former WWE Champion recalls his favorite match of The Rock (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke about his favorite match involving the People's Champ, The Rock.

The Scottish Warrior caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview ahead of this Sunday's Survivors Series pay-per-view. Drew spoke about his role in the blue brand, facing Roman Reigns in the future, his favorite Rock match, and much more.

Drew McIntyre recalled the WrestleMania clash between the Rock and Hogan, stating that the match was a masterpiece of in-ring psychology. Drew mentioned that the two icons were able to convey their story and take the audience through the ups and downs of the match. Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say about the matchup:

"The thing that sticks in my mind when we talk about the small things in wrestling and being able to manipulate the crowd, Hogan and Rock in Toronto when they were face to face and all they did was turn their heads and how crazy the crowd went. The match, as it went on, just watching two masters, two generational icons do the most amazing job of taking the audience through a thrill ride and the audience at home, including me, through a thrill ride like never before. Whatever they had planned got completely switched and they were just feeling it when they were out there. That's what our industry is all about," Drew said.

This year's Survivor Series marks 25 years of The Rock

The Rock made his debut at Madison Square Garden back in November 1996 at Survivor Series. During the Attitude Era, The Rock went on to become one of the top stars in the company. The Brahma Bull then went to Hollywood and became a huge box office attraction and also had a run with WWE in 2012-13 where he main evented WrestleMania for two consecutive years.

This year, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Rock's WWE debut, several WWE Superstars paid tribute to The Great One in their own unique way.

The Survivor Series pay-per-view will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this Sunday.

