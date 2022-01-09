"A couple of his punches that hurt like hell" - Drew McIntyre reveals how WWE Hall of Famers treated him during the early stages of his career

In an interview with CBS Sports, Drew McIntyre talked about a match he had with The Honky Tonk Man and D’Lo Brown when he was a teenager.

McIntyre revealed that he was quite nervous during his match with The Honky Tonk Man. However, he also stated that the WWE Hall of Famer made him feel quite comfortable when the two shared the ring.

The Scottish Warrior added that The Honky Tonk Man was aware of the passion Drew had for the business. He also revealed that the Hall of Famer used to call him Clint because the former reminded him of Clint Eastwood.

“I was absolutely crapping my pants. I was like a 16-year-old kid in my first match against The Honky Tonk Man. He made me feel comfortable in the time was spent around each other outside the ring. (...) He knew I had a passion for the industry. He kept calling me Clint because I reminded him of a young Clint Eastwood,” said McIntyre. (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Drew McIntyre talked about his match with D’Lo Brown

Continuing during the same interview, Drew McIntyre revealed his history with D'Lo Brown and went into detail about his earliest memories of the WWE legend. McIntyre recalled being hit quite brutally at one point by D'Brown’s punches and this was a learning experience for him.

After the match with Brown, Drew McIntyre felt that he was capable enough of sharing the ring with anybody in WWE:

“There were a couple of his punches that hurt like hell. I was like, ‘Oh, so this is how hard I have to hit people? Okay. That’s what I’m going to do.’ I was very happy after that match because I felt like D’Lo was a guy who’s just been in WWE. If I had a good match with him, I could have a good match with anybody,” said McIntyre. (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

A former multi-time WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre has been highly successful upon his return to WWE. The Scotsman recently defeated Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1, with whom he had been feuding on the blue brand.

