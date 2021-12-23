Popular SmackDown star says "higher powers" don't want him to get a title match against Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar

If Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar at Day 1, it could virtually guarantee him heading into his second WrestleMania in a row as world champion. Drew McIntyre, who made the move to SmackDown in late October, spoke in character addressing that there are those who don't want to see him in the Universal title picture.

Reigns has crossed paths with McIntyre as the Universal Champion, but it was for the main event of Survivor Series 2020, where the Scotsman was the WWE Champion and The Tribal Chief was a couple of months into his Universal title reign.

On the blue brand, Drew McIntyre was in a storyline where he was excluded from the Black Friday Battle Royal to determine Roman Reigns' next Universal title opponent. Sami Zayn won that match, but McIntyre was furious over not being included.

Speaking in character on WWE's The Bump, The Scottish Warrior said that higher powers within the company don't want him to get the Universal title match:

"I assume some higher powers don’t want me to get that title match, but there’s nothing they can do about it if I win the Royal Rumble once again. I’m looking for that big match at WrestleMania. I’m looking for my big moment at WrestleMania in front of a live audience,” said Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble in 2020, so it seems like a slim chance that WWE will make him a two-time winner right away. The list of two-time winners includes Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin (the only three-time winner), John Cena, Batista, Triple H, Randy Orton, and most recently, Edge.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean that McIntyre can't compete for the Universal title at WrestleMania.

How does Drew McIntyre fit into the Roman Reigns story at WrestleMania 38?

Drew McIntyre will look to enter his third world title match at WrestleMania in a row as he guns for Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar. If he does, then it will also be the third time in his career where he enters The Show of Shows as a challenger for a world title.

Whether he fits into Reigns' story at WrestleMania 38 is yet to be seen. As of now, it's rumored that WWE intends to make Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar a multi-match series culminating at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Also Read Article Continues below

If plans change, and they certainly can, then McIntyre is most likely the second option for WWE to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 38.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Kaushik Das