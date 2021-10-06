Former WWE Champion says he has "unfinished business" with Roman Reigns

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed that he has unfinished business with Roman Reigns.

Speaking to DAZN, the Scottish Warrior referred to the Tribal Chief as the 'final boss,' adding that he's excited when the time comes for another feud with the Universal Champion.

"I have unfinished business in a lot of ways just from a career perspective and things not working out when I was a kid on SmackDown," said McIntyre. "But at the same time, there's unfinished business there with Roman 100 percent. In WWE, he's the final boss, and I'm excited when the time comes for that story. Maybe it's not right now. Perhaps it's the future. But when it happens, it's going to be big."

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were both drafted to WWE SmackDown, so it's inevitable that they will meet in the ring once again. However, this time it could be for the Universal Title.

Drew McIntyre says facing Roman Reigns will be a big money match

Drew McIntyre and The Head of the Table collided at WWE Survivor Series nearly a year ago when they battled for brand supremacy. Roman Reigns emerged victorious after locking McIntyre in a submission hold which caused the latter to pass out.

When asked if facing Roman again would be the biggest money match for him on a personal and professional level, McIntyre stated:

"Personally and professionally 100 percent," said McIntyre. "He already was the top dog, the big dog, and now his evolution over the past year, he's operating at a different level. He's been unbelievable as a character in the ring and every aspect, and I want to be able to step up to that level, and I want to be able to put him down," said McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior is currently scheduled to face Big E for the WWE Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship at the event against Brock Lesnar.

