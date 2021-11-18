"I felt like a traitor" - Drew McIntyre shares the truth on his move to SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre opened up on his recent move to the blue brand during the 2021 WWE Draft.

McIntyre was in conversation with Rich Ucchino from Sportskeeda Wrestling this week. McIntyre spoke about the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view and his role for team blue.

Drew McIntyre mentioned that he felt like a traitor when he moved from RAW to SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior detailed that he had been the face and champion for RAW for so long that it seemed like the two were synonymous with each other. However, Drew was excited heading into Brooklyn this Sunday to come face-to-face with some old adversaries.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say:

"Initially, when I moved from RAW to SmackDown, I felt like a traitor (...). I've been the face of RAW, the champion of RAW. You'd think Drew McIntyre and RAW were synonymous with each other. But suddenly I was on SmackDown. But it wasn't my choice and realistically if I look at the Drew McIntyre story, it all began on SmackDown and things didn't go very well the first time."

"I'm looking to make things right this time and fix that part of my history. You know, I've got over it, I've got a few weeks to think about it. I've started getting my momentum going on SmackDown with my open challenge and now I have to face my demons, face RAW head on and kick the crap out of them," Drew said.

You can watch the full video here:

Drew McIntyre will captain team SmackDown at Survivor Series

The Scottish Warrior will be leading the blue contingent in the traditional 5-on-5 tag team match at Survivor Series. McIntyre will captain the team of Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and another undecided member. They will be up against the formidable alliance of Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins from RAW.

Survivor Series will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this Sunday.

