"I wasn't giving it my all" - Drew McIntyre on his WWE firing and passion for wrestling (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre admits he was not fully focused on his WWE career before the company released him in 2014.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon dubbed McIntyre a future world champion during an in-ring promo in 2009. Despite showing early promise, the Scottish Superstar struggled to live up to expectations before the company let him go.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, McIntyre said he is now as passionate about wrestling as at any other point in his life. The 36-year-old also acknowledged that he could have worked harder before his release.

“I just love it so much," said McIntyre. "That’s what it really comes down to. I’ve not lost the passion I had for it whatsoever. Maybe before I got fired the first time, I wasn’t giving it my all. But the passion and the love of this industry was still there and it doesn’t take much to keep me going no matter what I’m able to achieve.”

Drew McIntyre says he will always love wrestling

A lifelong wrestling fan, Drew McIntyre cites Bret Hart and Steve Austin as two of his childhood idols. He was also a big fan of Mick Foley, so much so that he read the WWE legend’s book cover-to-cover as a child.

Moving forward, McIntyre cannot imagine ever losing his drive for wrestling the way he did in 2014 before WWE released him.

“This is a thing that I’ve always loved since I was a kid, a thing I always will love, and I love everything that I do on screen and on television," McIntyre added.

McIntyre is set to face Madcap Moss at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year's Day. The two men have never faced each other one-on-one in a televised WWE match.

