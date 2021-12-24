"It's only a matter of time" - Drew McIntyre wants to face former champion for the first time in WWE

Drew McIntyre is interested in facing former United States Champion Cesaro for the first time in WWE.

Following the Scottish Warrior's match with Sheamus on SmackDown several weeks ago, the Swiss Superman teased a potential bout with McIntyre. The two stars have been a part of WWE for many years, but they've never collided in singles action before.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Drew McIntyre stated that facing Cesaro is on his list, and it's only a matter of time before it happens.

"Oh yeah, [Cesaro] is definitely on my list," said McIntyre. "I have to mention him any chance I get and the fact we haven't faced each other considering we've been on the same rosters over the years. We've both wrestled 20 years apiece. We've never had a singles match, which is pretty unbelievable. I've been seeing a lot of chatter on my social media that he also brought it up this week, so I think it's only a matter of time before that match happens."

Drew McIntyre wants to face the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1 for the Universal Title

Drew McIntyre won the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match and went on to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship. He lost the title to The Miz earlier this year, and now he has his eyes set on the Universal Championship.

McIntyre said he'll be watching The Beast Incarnate's match with Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1 very closely, and he wants to face the winner of the bout for the coveted title.

"I'm watching like anyone else—as a fan—at what's going to happen with Roman and Brock at Day 1," said McIntyre. "Realistically, I couldn't care less who the universal champion is going into WrestleMania season. I just want my hands on the champion and the universal title. No matter who the universal champion is, it's fine with me. They'll be getting their head kicked off their body by Drew McIntyre."

McIntyre is scheduled to face Rick Boogs at WWE Day 1, which is set to take place on January 1st, 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre face off with Cesaro in a WWE ring? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Drew McIntyre as Universal Champion? Yes No 0 votes so far