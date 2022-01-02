Former WWE Champion wants to face Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship following Day 1

In a recent interview, former WWE champion Drew McIntyre expressed his wish to build up momentum and make fans want to see him challenge for the Universal Championship. McIntyre isn't concerned about who walks out of Day 1 as the champion, he just has his sights set on the blue belt.

The Head of the Table is set to defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar tonight at WWE Day 1. If Roman Reigns loses the title, we could be set for a WrestleMania 36 rematch between Lesnar and Drew. However, if Reigns continues his dominant run and defeats Lesnar, then he'll move onto his next target.

Speaking with DAZN, Drew McIntyre touched upon a number of topics ahead of WWE Day 1. Here's what the SmackDown superstar had to say about his goals on the blue brand.

"I just want to have great matches, be in great storylines, reestablish Drew McIntyre, build up momentum, and make people want that title match, whether it’s Roman [Reigns] or Brock [Lesnar] after this Saturday. And when the time is right, I wouldn't have to say I won this match. The crowd will be saying we want him to have this match like 2020 leading into the [Royal] Rumble. So as long as it's done the path we're on, I think it's going to happen organically down the line. We'll also be establishing McIntyre and momentum," [h/t DAZN]

Before Drew can shift his attention to the Universal Championship, he has to go through Madcap Moss. The two are set to collide in a singles match tonight at WWE Day 1.

Drew McIntyre's recent WWE encounters against Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Within the last two years, Drew McIntyre has faced off against both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in main event matches. The Scottish Warrior's only singles encounter against The Beast Incarnate came at WrestleMania 36, after McIntyre had won the Royal Rumble earlier that year. The match was a short one, but it was packed with action and saw McIntyre come out on top.

Drew wasn't as fortunate when he faced off against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series in 2020 in a champion vs champion match. McIntyre lost to Reigns after interference from The Usos.

Who do you think will walk out of WWE Day 1 tonight as the Universal Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

