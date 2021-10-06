Drew McIntyre discusses his plan for the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

The Scottish Warrior was in an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling. He recalled the time he won the Royal Rumble and discussed the possibility of winning the Rumble for the second time in his career.

"Royal Rumble is such a fun event to attend. Matches around the Royal Rumble are always very exciting, but the Royal Rumble itself, the anticipation of who's coming up next, the drama throughout, and the inevitable winner is such a fun show to watch. My goodness, like winning the Rumble in front of that many people was incredible. And the fact that we're in St. Louis and we're back in the stadium, having that many people or more, maybe I can repeat it and be a two-time Royal Rumble winner and get my title back for the third time," McIntyre said.

Drew McIntyre is no stranger to Royal Rumble glory. He won the Rumble match back in 2020 by outlasting 29 other men and guaranteed himself the main event match at WrestleMania. He went on to beat Brock Lesnar in the main event to become the WWE champion for the first time in his career.

Drew McIntyre is back in the main event picture

Drew McIntyre is back in the main event picture

The Scottish Warrior found himself back in the WWE championship conversation soon after Big E cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley.

Drew McIntyre was drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft this past week. However, that did not stop the former two-time WWE champion from informing Big E that he was coming for the WWE Championship.

WWE has been teasing this matchup for a couple of weeks and the two behemoths will face each other at Crown Jewel on October 21.

