"I didn't even get the story" - Wrestling veteran shares his opinion on the Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn angle (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell sat down with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast to review and discuss the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the discussion, the veteran said that he did not follow the story WWE was telling with Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn. Mantell disclosed that he felt there would be more to the story arc when Lesnar came down to the ring and destroyed the 'Master Strategist' before the latter's match with Roman Reigns.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say:

"Well, in the story they were telling, I didn't even get the story. I mean he (Sami Zayn) had a match, but then Brock Lesnar kills him. And I'm thinking there's got to be more to it than this. Alas, there was no story. That was it."

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at Day 1

This week, Brock Lesnar made a resounding return to the blue brand at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. During his opening promo, the Beast Incarnate mentioned that he was looking for a rematch with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

However, Sami Zayn interrupted Lesnar to remind him that he was the next to challenge Roman. The latter convinced the 'Master Strategist' to face Roman Reigns on the same night, assuring him to watch his back during the contest.

Brock even met Sonya Deville backstage to ensure that the match was made official with the stipulation that Lesnar would face the winner at Day 1 for the Universal Championship.

As the main event was about to get underway, Brock Lesnar came to the ring, scooped Sami Zayn, and took him to Suplex City. Finally, after two F-5s, Brock placed Zayn at the corner of the ring for his championship match with Reigns.

The Tribal Chief then made his way to the ring to put away Zayn with a Spear and Guillotine in a matter of seconds. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is now official for the Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, 2022.

