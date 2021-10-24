"That's the beauty of Paul Heyman" - WWE Veteran reveals what Paul Heyman brings to the table (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently discussed the importance of Paul Heyman and how he contributes to the story he's a part of in WWE.

The WWE veteran has worked with Paul Heyman before and believes that the main appeal of Heyman is him being afraid and put on the spot.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell, Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino reviewed last night's episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. While discussing the opening segment of the Blue Brand last night, here's what Mantell had to say about Paul Heyman:

"They missed a hell of a spot tonight because Roman didn't even question [Paul Heyman] tonight. He looked at him, but he didn't even [directly] question him where his heart was. He didn't directly put him on the spot. [The people] don't wanna see Paul Heyman get his ass beat, they wanna see him sweat. They wanna see him squirm. That's the beauty of Paul Heyman because he is such a damn creepy little sleazy b****** when he does that and he's great at it. If [Roman would] have put him on the spot - we have to wait for that until Lesnar comes back around and when's he gonna come back around?" said Dutch Mantell.

You can check out Mantell's thoughts and opinions on the recent episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage in the video below:

Paul Heyman played an integral role in Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Towards the end of the Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar delivered an F-5 to Roman Reigns who knocked the referee down as he fell to the mat. With no referee there to count the three, Brock Lesnar was fuming and trying to bring official Charles Robinson back to his senses.

This gave the Tribal Chief enough time to recuperate and connect with a spear. However, Reigns was too exhausted and beat up to make the pin. With the two men down and out, Heyman was presented with an opportunity to choose between Lesnar and Reigns.

In the end, Heyman threw the title into the ring which landed right between Lesnar and Reigns. The two had a brief tug of war with the Universal Championship before the Beast Incarnate managed to gain control of the title.

Nonetheless, Reigns got the upper hand after the Usos ran in to double super kick Lesnar before Roman delivered the final blow with the Universal Championship, picking up the win.

