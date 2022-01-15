"This wouldn't be hard to book" - Wrestling veteran praises Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was impressed by the closing segment between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins segment on this week's SmackDown.

Reigns and Rollins came engaged in a war of words on SmackDown. The latter claimed that Reigns needed the Bloodline to carry him, while the Tribal Chief said that if he wanted a high-profile match with a RAW Superstar, he would have chosen Seth's wife, Becky.

Speaking to Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that the entire angle felt refreshing, and it was good to see Reigns share the ring with Rollins.

The veteran was also impressed by the promo battle between the two men in the ring. Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say about the angle:

"At least we had Roman Reigns going up against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, which is new for one thing. And now that sort of piqued my interest. This wouldn't be hard to book because they have history and they started as the Shield."

You can check out the full episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk below:

Roman Reigns is being treated as the babyface in this feud

During the show, Dutch Mantell also pointed out that the fans in attendance were cheering for Roman Reigns during the segment. He reasoned that it could be because, throughout the show, WWE aired vignettes of the Shield, showing how Rollins attacked The Tribal Chief with a steel chair to disband the group.

"People who dont know what happened, they see Rollins hit Roman in the back with a chair, and they don't know any more history, then well, Roman is the good guy and Rollins is the bad guy," Mantell stated.

Mantell concluded that having the Reigns and Rollins segment at the end served a good ending for the show. What did you think of the segment? Let us know in the comments below.

