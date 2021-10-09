"I think a big swerve is coming" - Former booker predicts Roman Reigns' future in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE booker Dutch Mantell recently discussed the potential for a swerve in the storyline between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Mantell believes Paul Heyman could soon betray Reigns by joining forces with Lesnar.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is booked for Crown Jewel 2021 this month. Although the match is for the Universal title, Heyman's loyalty is also on the line with both his past and present clients colliding at the event.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell reviewed last night's episode of WWE SmackDown with Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino. Here's what Mantell had to say about the current story brewing between The Bloodline and Brock Lesnar.

"Roman's almost a babyface on his own. If they put the title on Brock, it's gotta be with the swerve with Heyman. I think a big swerve is coming and I think [Paul Heyman turning on Roman Reigns] will be a good one because I think Roman is almost there and he could get a heel to work with for a while. You gotta have heels. If you don't have heels, your babyfaces are dead," said Dutch Mantell.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns share a long history in WWE

Reigns and Lesnar have collided on multiple occasions in the past, including WrestleMania 34. Coincidentally, Reigns won his first Universal Championship after defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018. Lesnar also returned to WWE at this year's SummerSlam.

Hence, their rivalry has a perfect backdrop. Since Lesar's return, a rift has been created between Roman and Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief suspected that his special counsel knew the Beast Incarnate would be present at SummerSlam.

Karim🐐|AdamPageSZN @Ikarim61 The plan is to get a lot more time out of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns than just the Saudi Arabia show.- Wrestling Observer Newsletter The plan is to get a lot more time out of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns than just the Saudi Arabia show.- Wrestling Observer Newsletter https://t.co/ixcO0tLoQI

Over the next few weeks, Reigns focused and defeated Finn Balor to retain his title. However, Lesnar returned to last Smackdown and flattened The Bloodline.

Lesnar later thanked Heyman for helping him become a free agent on the first night of WWE Draft. The statement further complicated the relationship between Reigns and Heyman.

Based on their past singles matches, it seems that the Beast Incarnate has the upper hand. The two have only had three one-on-one matches, from which Lesnar has won 2. With Universal Title on the line, Reigns now has to deal with added pressure.

