"How do you connect this together?" - Wrestling veteran suggests new booking direction for Sami Zayn (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Sami Zayn becoming the new number one contender for the Universal Championship.

WWE organized a Black Friday Invitational Men's Battle Royal this week on SmackDown to determine the number one contender for Roman Reigns, which Sami Zayn won. Later, Kayla Braxton also revealed that the suspension on Brock Lesnar had been lifted, and the Beast would be on SmackDown next week.

Dutch Mantell mentioned that the intertwining storylines for Roman Reigns would make the viewers think about what the future holds for him.

"So Sami Zayn won it, but Brock is coming back. This is what they've done, they've made people think. How do you connect this together?" Mantell wondered.

He mentioned that Sami Zayn was not a credible adversary to Reigns, and WWE needs to do a lot of work to build him up as a potential threat.

Mantell continued, "He needs a lot of maintenance done to him. They've done too much silly stuff with him. You got to let that wear off. They need to do something good. If they want to get him over, they need to do something to him to really make the people feel sorry for him," Mantell said.

Sami Zayn stole the victory from Jeff Hardy in the Battle Royal

It seemed to be a happy homecoming for WWE veteran Jeff Hardy. He looked to outlast the rest of the SmackDown roster to emerge as the number one contender for the Universal Championship.

However, the Charismatic Enigma had overlooked the Master Strategist. Sami Zayn crept up behind him and eliminated Hardy, thus securing the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

