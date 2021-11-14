"The thing that bothered me" - Wrestling veteran details huge missed opportunity with Sasha Banks (Exclusive)

Following the latest episode of SmackDown, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell pointed out a missed opportunity involving Sasha Banks and Shotzi.

Chaos reigned supreme this week on SmackDown during the opening segment of the show. WWE official Sonya Deville brought out all five members of the SmackDown Women's team for Survivor Series. However, an all-out brawl erupted the moment team captain Sasha Banks made her way to the ring and tried to go after Shotzi. Naomi also joined the melee and this resulted in a six-woman tag team showdown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that although WWE hinted at Sasha Banks and Shotzi going off on each other at the start of the segment, they did not follow up with the angle during the match.

"The thing that bothered me about the girls' match is that even though Shotzi and Sasha went head up in the beginning, they didn't wrap it up with that. During the match, they never went in with each other. To me, that's a missed opportunity. You would say after what happened last week, they should still be kind of hot at each other. They actually never went one-on-one during the six-woman match," Mantell said.

Sasha Banks and Shotzi will collide next week on SmackDown

A few weeks ago, Shotzi went all out and launched an attack on Sasha Banks, feeling that The Boss cost her a win against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Since then, the animosity between the two women has been building up. They will now come face-to-face to settle their rivalry next week on the go-home episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series.

