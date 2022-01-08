"Sucked double this time" - Dutch Mantell criticizes this week's SmackDown segment (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell bashed the latest Happy Talk segment from WWE SmackDown.

The former WWE manager was in conversation with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. Dutch reviewed the first SmackDown of 2022 and discussed some of the show's major events.

He was critical of the Happy Talk segment and stated that Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss were not getting heat as heels on the show. Dutch Mantell noted that the only good part of the segment was Moss dressing up as Drew McIntyre and making his way to the ring:

"He (Happy Corbin) sucked double this time - him and Madcap. The only good part about it was Madcap dressing up like Drew McIntyre - which was pretty good, I thought. But then they went ahead and killed it by having a match. That's the problem with it."

Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin won their first tag team match of 2022 on SmackDown

At the Day 1 premium live event, Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin teamed up to launch a vicious attack that injured Drew McIntyre and put him on the shelf.

On SmackDown, Moss added insult to injury by emerging to the ring as Drew McIntyre and got a few more laughs at the expense of The Scottish Warrior.

However, Drew's friends, The Viking Raiders, were not amused and decided to teach the heel duo a lesson. In a grueling matchup between the two teams, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss picked up a win when the latter hit Punchline on Erik.

