"A little more experience and he could be good" - Wrestling veteran wants Bron Breakker to take on Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about WWE building up Bron Breakker to take on Roman Reigns.

Mantell was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, where he discussed how WWE needs more stars to face off with Roman Reigns. The former booker believed the company had to bring back stars like John Cena and Brock Lesnar because the current roster did not have star power.

He suggested that WWE could try building up Bron Breakker to finally beat Roman Reigns. Mantell believes the NXT 2.0 star had the look and mic skills to carry the company forward:

"He's got the genes for it. He's been in and around the wrestling business all his life. He's kind of got the vibe of it. I've heard some of his interviews, and he's not bad. A little more experience and he could be good," Mantell said.

Check out the episode of Smack Talk in the video below:

Dutch Mantell was puzzled at WWE for not using the Steiner name to push Bron Breakker. According to him, adding the name of his legendary father and uncle would only help the rookie become a bigger star.

Bron Breakker will challenge for the NXT title at Halloween Havoc

Earlier this month, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa issued an open challenge to the NXT roster. He urged the NXT 2.0 roster to face him.

The challenge was answered by rookie Bron Breakker thus setting up the championship match at Halloween Havoc.

This year's Halloween Havoc will take place this Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Also Read

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Angana Roy