"He just did it as a joke" - WWE Veteran on how Vince McMahon makes booking decisions (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently discussed Vince McMahon's thought process on his booking decisions. Mantell believes that the WWE CEO does things on a whim.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell, Rick Ucchino, and Sid Pullar III sat down to review last night's episode of WWE SmackDown. Mantell touched upon how Vince McMahon thinks and executes specific ideas:

"He does things on a whim, I guarantee he does. He says "Well damn it! Let's trust something crazy" and he does it. Like The Gobbledy Gooker. You remember that? He just did it as a joke because every booker does that. He does something that he kinda like and he can play with. That's how it goes. There's no rhyme, no reason and no sense to it,", said Dutch Mantell

Former WWE star Lana revealed that Vince McMahon wanted her to change her hair

When she was under contract with WWE, Lana used to be a manager of Rusev. However, another instance of McMahon making whimsical decisions comes from Lana's experience with the boss.

In an East Coast Autograph Auctions interview, Lana mentioned Vince wanted her to "be blonde forever."

"So I dye my hair blue and Michael Hayes actually walked up to me. He’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. It matches my costume.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no, no, no!’ And then I showed up with blonde hair the next day, he’s like, ‘Ah, you look great.’ So, there you go and then I also got a call from Vince [McMahon] about the blue hair, so I had to be blonde forever. Even when I went brown. Not even brown, I had like light brown hair and I wore my hair — what I did for Royal Rumble last year," said Lana.

