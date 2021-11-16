WWE Hall Of Famer reveals how Earl Hebner was forced to be a part of the Montreal Screwjob

In a conversation on the ‘Something to Wrestle’ podcast, Bruce Prichard and Gerald Brisco opened up about the Montreal Screwjob. Brisco revealed how he talked Earl Hebner into making the infamous incident happen.

Brisco grabbed Hebner from the Gorilla position to talk about what he had to do during the match.

However, Brisco almost ran into Davey Boy Smith and Owen Hart, who were good friends of Bret Hart. Hence, he didn't want to explain to Earl Hebner what was supposed to go down, as Davey Boy and Owen might've alerted The Hitman. (H/T: Wrestling News)

"As the match was getting ready to go to the ring, Earl was getting ready to get in there. I grabbed Earl by the arm and I took him just a few steps from the Gorilla position where Bruce (Prichard) was sitting, and Davey Boy and Owen, so I couldn’t talk to him right in front of them because they would alert Bret somehow that Brisco was talking to the referee and to be aware of something," Brisco said.

Gerald Brisco warned Earl Hebner about the consequences of not agreeing to do the Montreal Screwjob

During the same interview, Gerald Brisco mentioned how he then pulled Earl Hebner into a corner and again asked him if he would do the job.

Initially, the veteran referee didn’t agree to it but eventually, he gave in when Brisco mentioned the mortgage on Hebner's house.

Brisco even went on to claim that he had the power and ability to replace Earl Hebner from his job. He said:

“So I took Earl back in a little corner and Earl did not want to do it. Earl was not going to do it. I just started laying it out in black and white to him. I said, ‘Earl, you have a mortgage on your house, right? If Bret takes his title down there (WCW), and like I said, we’re not in the greatest shape financially, we being WWF, is he going to pay your mortgage? Is he going to pay your electric bill? Is he going to feed your family when he takes off and he’s down there making billions of dollars? What’s going to happen to you if you refuse to do this and I have to replace you?’”

At Survivor Series 1997, the infamous Montreal Screwjob did take place, as it led to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon turning heel and putting the WWF Championship on Shawn Michaels.

The champion at the time was Bret Hart, who was on his way out of WWF but refused to drop the belt.

