EC3 and 'The Titan' tease former WWE Superstar joining their new Stable

Former WWE Superstars EC3 and Braun Strowman (aka 'The Titan') have joined forces with Westin Blake (FKA Wesley Blake) and a wrestler who is yet to be named.

While the group is already a formidable force, it might be growing in numbers. Multiple posts by the former WWE Universal Champion, EC3, seem to tease the addition of former NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

They have posted an image where all three of them are together. The posts have references to hourglasses, often associated with Killer Kross' various characters.

It is through this #awakening I have seen the #gatekeepers of this #industry are nothing when they face of men of action. There is no defense for those with free will. Those who hear the cheers of their ancestors. Those who feel the beat of their wild hearts #ControlYourNarrative," EC3 wrote on Twitter.

Killer Kross made a post himself, with the same image as EC3 and The Titan.

"Some decisions in life are out of our hands, however… If you could be the worst enemy to the system or absolutely nothing; Which would you be? Choose to control," Killer Kross wrote on Instagram.

Kross is still under a 90-day non-compete clause under WWE. Although it expires in early 2022, the former NXT Champion has already begun taking bookings for February and March.

Killer Kross says facing Jeff Hardy was his career highlight in WWE

Following Jeff Hardy's release from WWE, many current and former superstars expressed their love for him. One of those former superstars was Killer Kross, who had a brief feud with Hardy when he debuted in the main roster.

While most fans criticized WWE's creative decisions regarding the short-lived rivalry between the two, Kross has fond memories of the same.

Here's what Kross said about the feud:

"This may surprise a lot of people but honestly- working with Jeff was a career highlight for me. Grew up buying all his shirts, love him as a human being. Had a ton of fun working house shows with him too. Him & I were hoping they'd play that song as he requested it back for fans."

What do you think of Kross becoming a part of the Control Your Narrative faction? Where do you think the faction will go from here? What promotions will they invade? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below!

