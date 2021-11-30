Released WWE Superstar sends a warning to Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Edge received a warning from the recently-released John Morrison following the events of RAW.

The Rated-R Superstar finally made his long-awaited return to RAW on tonight's episode. After being confronted by former WWE Champion The Miz, the duo engaged in a fierce war of words.

After the segment ended, former WWE Superstar John Morrison sent a stern warning to Edge via Twitter. He told the Hall of Famer that he should be prepared to get slaughtered if he messes with his friend.

"hey @EdgeRatedR high & dry?? #JohnnyDripDrip is never not wet #TheFloodStud #AmericasMoistWanted By the way when you jump into @mikethemiz‘s water be prepared for a slaughter," wrote Morrison.

The Miz has never beaten Edge in singles competition

WWE Universe commended the back-and-forth between Edge and The Miz. Longtime fans of the latter might remember that "The A-Lister" has squared off against the WWE veteran on several past occasions.

The duo first wrestled on an episode of SmackDown in 2010. The Miz suffered his first loss against Edge that night. Two more singles losses followed, and the Hall of Famer is currently 3-0 against The Miz in singles competition.

John Morrison has been on The Miz's side for a long while at this point. They used to be a major tag team on WWE TV, before the 'A-Lister' was pushed as a singles star by Vince McMahon. They won the Tag Team titles on three occasions during their run together.

The Miz turned on Morrison after the two were separated during the 2009 Draft. The latter did well as a mid-card star for the remainder of his WWE run.

Meanwhile, The Miz went on to headline WrestleMania with John Cena. Interestingly, Edge opened up WrestleMania 27 in 2011 while 'The A-Lister' closed the show with a win over Cena.

Edge vs. The Miz is bound to give fans a bunch of terrific in-ring contests soon. Here's hoping The Miz finally breaks his 0-3 losing streak against the WWE Hall of Famer.

