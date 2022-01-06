Becky Lynch, Renee Paquette and others react to William Regal's WWE release

NXT General Manager William Regal has been let go by WWE after an iconic 22-year stint with the company.
Regal will go down as one of the most revered personalities in pro-wrestling history. He started wrestling way back in the 80s and spent the final two decades in WWE.
Several superstars, as well as fans, posted tweets in reaction to Regal's WWE release. Check out some of the most notable tweets below:
William Regal excelled in every role during his WWE career
In WCW, he was a four-time World TV Champion. Regal kicked off his 22-year WWE run in 2000 and did quite well as a bad guy for the better part of his run. Be it Regal's heel alliance with Lance Storm, Christian, and Test (famously called The Un-Americans), or being King Booker's stooge, or his various runs as an on-screen authority figure - Regal excelled in everything.
WWE icon and current AEW star Bryan Danielson is just one of several wrestlers who learned a lot from Regal. Bryan had major praise for the veteran in a WWE interview:
“One of the things that’s cool to me about William Regal is that he’s a gentleman. He is professional in every aspect of the word. He shows up to the building, and he’s wearing a suit and looks presentable. Also, he’s got that quiet toughness. Some guys are very brash and want to wear their Affliction shirts, but he’s not that guy. You know he’s tough, but he never has to say anything about it. He’s somebody who came up in a different era," said Bryan.
Despite never winning a world title in a top promotion, William Regal will go down as one of the best wrestlers in history. His impact on the wrestling business is unmatched, and it won't be an easy task to find a replacement for him in NXT.
What was your favorite William Regal moment during his run with the company? Sound off in the comments below!
