Enzo Amore has a question about The Undertaker's WWE career

Enzo Amore had a question about The Undertaker's in-ring career in one of his latest tweets.

The Phenom has done it all in the pro wrestling business. His 30-years-long WWE career has forever been etched into fans' minds. He is a seven-time World Champion and has beaten the very best in the business.

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore recently took to Twitter to ask an interesting question in regards to The Undertaker's in-ring career. He wanted to know if The Deadman ever won a match via a roll-up.

"Has The Undertaker ever won a match on a roll up ??" asked Enzo.

Fans chimed in and listed bouts that ended with The Phenom winning via a roll-up pinfall.

The Undertaker mostly portrayed the role of a babyface during his WWE run

Barring a few exceptions, The Undertaker has always been presented as a babyface on WWE TV. Fans are aware that the roll-up pin is something that on-screen villains tend to use. He was a mega heel back in 1999, and had kidnapped Stephanie McMahon in his quest to marry her live on TV.

Stone Cold Steve Austin rescued Stephanie and later met The Undertaker in the main event of Over The Edge 1999. The match ended with Shane McMahon making a quick three-count while The Deadman rolled Austin up.

In another instance, he squared off against Triple H in the main event of King Of The Ring 2002. A full-fledged heel at the time, The Undertaker hit a low blow on The Game during the final moments of the match. He then rolled him up for the pin.

As for Enzo Amore, it has been more than three years since the former Cruiserweight Champion was fired from WWE amidst accusations of sexual assault against him. He has been active on the independent scene following his exit, and regularly posts wrestling-related content on social media. He recently reacted to Nia Jax's amusing tweet about her WWE release.

Do you remember any matches that saw The Undertaker winning via a roll-up? Do comment below!

