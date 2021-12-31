"Just punch me in the mouth"- Eric Bischoff's offer to WWE Hall of Famer after a drunk fight (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer DDP shared an amusing story of Eric Bischoff during his latest chat with Chris Featherstone on "The Bro Show."

Eric Bischoff is one of the most controversial men in pro-wrestling history. So much so that WWE produced a full-fledged DVD chronicling his career and titled it "Eric Bischoff - Sports Entertainment's Most Controversial Figure."

In the 90s, Eric Bischoff and DDP had a drunk fight, and the duo met the morning after to talk things over. As per the latter, here's what happened:

"Bischoff's not afraid of anybody man, he's a third-degree black belt. Back in the day, when me and him had our... we met, it was a pull-apart fight, 'cause we were both drunk as hell. It happened again when I went off the elevator later on. "I'm gonna crush him, but no I'm not." We probably would have had a pretty good fight going back then. The next morning, my alarm goes off, I'm up, I'm gonna go see him before I leave, 'cause I wanna see how tough he is in the morning, 'cause he was plastered. I'm walking to the door and I hear a knock knock. I think it's the cleaning ladies, I open the door and see him," DDP recalled.

Before DDP could reach out to him, Eric Bischoff was at the door. He gave him two options: either punch him to settle the score or shake hands and accept apologies like a professional.

"He said, "I was a real A-hole last night," I said, "Yeah, you were. As a matter of fact, I was just on my way down to talk to you," In true Bischoff form, he says, "I saved you a walk.' Now this is the character of Eric Bischoff, who the real guy is. He says, "There's two ways we can handle this. One: just punch me in the mouth, or two: shake my hand and accept my apology,'" DDP said.

DDP accepted Eric Bischoff's apology and shook his hand. The WCW star told Bischoff that "it was the greatest comeback ever."

DDP did quite well for himself in Eric Bischoff's WCW

Eric Bischoff and DDP used to do color commentary in WCW in the early 90s. The latter is a three-time WCW World Champion and was one of the biggest babyfaces in the industry during the Monday Night War.

The duo fought each other on WCW TV as well. At Road Wild 1998, Bischoff teamed up with Hulk Hogan to take on DDP and American television host Jay Leno. The latter duo was victorious, with Leno pinning Bischoff to pick up the win.

DDP and Eric Bischoff are pretty close in real life. In 2017, Bischoff inducted DDP into the WWE Hall of Fame. Their drunk fight and its resolution are further testaments to their friendship.

Also Read Article Continues below

[Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you wish to use the quotes from this exclusive on your website]

Edited by Angana Roy