"Makes absolutely no sense" – WWE Hall Of Famer on why he rejected being part of infamous Vince McMahon storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently explained the reason behind rejecting being a part of Vince McMahon's 'Kiss My A**' club.

The former RAW General Manager was answering fan questions on the latest 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com when he was asked if he ever turned down any creative in WWE that he was uncomfortable with.

Here's Bischoff's answer:

“The only time I spoke up about creative was not too long after I first got there. I got emailed a scene in the ring. That scene would have resulted at the end of it, this was back when Vince McMahon had the Kiss my a** club’, it built up and led to Vince making me kiss his a** in the middle of the ring like so many others had done before me," said Bischoff. (H/T- wrestlingnews)

Bischoff believed that the angle made no sense in a larger, broader context and would have just gotten a cheap pop.

"I read that and went, 'That makes no sense.' I get it at the moment. I get it for that episode and that scene. Yea, that’s a good scene. But in a larger, broader context, it makes absolutely no sense. There was no heat, no angle, no buildup, no nothing. It was just a spontaneous moment that would have gotten a cheap pop. It would have absolutely cast a really dense fog over anything else that I was going to do in the future. It would eliminate many potential storylines going forward," added Eric Bischoff.

According to Bischoff, the plan was scrapped after his criticisms and was never mentioned again.

Eric Bischoff earlier revealed the preparations he made for fighting Vince McMahon

Days before the Slamboree 1998 event, Eric Bischoff famously challenged Vince McMahon to a one-on-one match at the pay-per-view.

The show began with WCW’s Head of Security, Doug Dellinger, waiting outside for Vince McMahon. Throughout the pay-per-view, an aerial shot of the arena, known as “Vinnie Mac Cam,” hyped the possible arrival of the WWE Chairman.

Eric later revealed the preparations he made for Vince McMahon in case he showed up for the fight.

Also Read

“I had a dressing room for him, name plate on the door. I instructed Doug Dellinger, our Head of Security, and everybody else on the security team, if they show up, escort them to the room like any other celebrity, provide them with every courtesy that we would anybody else that was a celebrity.”

After Vince McMahon was a no-show, Eric ordered the official to start the match and count to ten. Bischoff was then declared the winner of the match via count-out.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh