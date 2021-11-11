Eric Bischoff says former WWE Universal Champion was "a lot hard to handle"

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has stated that former Universal Champion and pro wrestling icon Goldberg was hard to handle. The former WCW President said that Goldberg was difficult to deal with, not in a "bad way," and explained why.

Goldberg was one of the main stars of WCW under Bischoff's reign as the chief person in charge of the promotion. The WWE Hall of Famer had an incredible run as World Champion and a 173-0 undefeated streak in the promotion.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows, Bischoff said that Goldberg's intense personality and pursuit of perfection made it a little hard for him to handle.

“I think on a consistent basis, it would have been Bill Goldberg, not necessarily in a bad way. Bill was a very intense person, emotional, didn’t have a lot of experience, and was pretty uncomfortable in a pro wrestling environment when he first got there. As a result, you take someone with a very intense personality and a bit of a perfectionist who puts a lot of pressure on himself, but also lacking a lot of the experience and comfort that comes with experience, you get a guy that’s a little hard to handle, or sometimes, a lot hard to handle," said Bischoff about Goldberg. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Although Bischoff said Goldberg was "hard to handle," he believes that it was not a bad thing.

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg is still going strong after 25 years in the business

Love him or hate him, Goldberg will go down as one of the most influential and important stars in pro wrestling history. He was a key part of the Monday Night Wars and created a magnificent legacy.

25 years on from his pro wrestling debut, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is still going strong and has been a part of high-profile matches in WWE.

While he may get a lot of criticism on social media, fans in arenas still seem to love him and chant his name, just like in 1997. But his in-ring career may be coming to an end soon as he has just one match remaining on his current WWE deal.

