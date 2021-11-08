"What the hell?" - Eric Bischoff's reaction to promising WWE star's release

Eric Bischoff was surprised by Karrion Kross's release by WWE. The Hall of Famer believes that a release like that, after being called up to the main roster just earlier in the year, could be emotionally devastating.

Kross, who held the NXT Championship earlier this year, was let go by WWE along with 17 other Superstars last week. The two-time NXT Champion was moved to RAW in August and was given an unusual-looking ring attire, which fans did not like.

While speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows, Bischoff explained how being released could hit a wrestler emotionally and mentally. But he believes wrestlers should look at these releases as an opportunity:

“Karrion Kross, what the hell? To get that close and have the rug get pulled out from underneath you is emotionally really, really devastating because of the time and the commitment that goes into trying to make it to the big leagues, but again going back to what I’m thinking when I saw this is once they get out of the funk, the disappointment of being let go, it’s just nothing but opportunity, man," said Eric Bischoff. (H/T WrestleZone)

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



Unfortunately, it seems So @WWE KarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 get to be a duo again - and whoever picks them up has one of the hottest acts in the biz.Unfortunately, it seems @WWE is sometimes intent on trying to reinvent the wheel. So @WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 get to be a duo again - and whoever picks them up has one of the hottest acts in the biz.Unfortunately, it seems @WWE is sometimes intent on trying to reinvent the wheel. https://t.co/NPOE6AL9xW

Bischoff stated that wrestlers should believe in themselves as making it to WWE shows that they have talent.

Karrion Kross' unfortunate WWE main roster run

🪦 KROSS @WWEKarrionKross I heard you all the entire time.



⏳ I heard you all the entire time.⏳ https://t.co/fFit40cFJB

Kross was brought to the WWE main roster with much fanfare and was expected to be challenging for world titles in the future. He had developed a large fan following after his dominant performances in NXT and many likened him to wrestlers from previous eras.

Unfortunately, Kross was booked poorly and even lost his first match on the main roster. He was also saddled with ring gear that didn't match his in-ring persona and fans weren't won over by what they saw.

WWE also did not pair him up with his fiance Scarlett Bordeaux on screen in the main roster, which fans wanted to see. Scarlett, too, was let go by WWE last week after months on the sidelines.

Wherever the two of them end up, they are bound to do extremely well for themselves given the talent they possess.

