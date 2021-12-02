"I don't think so" - Eric Bischoff comments on Vince McMahon's possible WWE replacement

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will probably not be replaced by Stephanie McMahon or Triple H so says former WCW President Eric Bischoff.

The topic of McMahon’s long-term replacement is often debated by fans and those within the wrestling business. While many people believe the 76-year-old’s family will continue to run WWE, some have predicted that the company will be sold.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Bischoff discussed McMahon’s most realistic replacements:

“What happens when Vince leaves? Whether he goes out on the job, which is probably the way he’d wanna go, or just decides he’s gonna buy a yacht and go to Barbados. Who’s gonna step into that spot? Is it gonna be Triple H? I don’t think so... Who’s gonna do it?” he said.

Paquette also mentioned Nick Khan as Vince McMahon’s potential successor. Bischoff dismissed that possibility, saying the WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer only intends to “make a deal happen and move on down the road.”

Eric Bischoff reflects on his time working for Vince McMahon

Having previously worked for WWE as an on-screen character, Eric Bischoff rejoined the company in June 2019 as SmackDown’s Executive Director. He only lasted four months in the role before being replaced by Bruce Prichard.

Bischoff added that it is difficult to convince Vince McMahon to make behind-the-scenes changes when he is used to doing things his own way:

“Change isn’t easy, especially when you’ve got somebody that’s such a stickler for control. Very hard to change things when you’ve got a guy that’s writing the checks, so to speak, calling all the shots. It’s hard to get that guy to change,” he said.

Vince McMahon recently returned to WWE television at Survivor Series. On the latest episode of RAW, he appeared in several teacher-student segments with Austin Theory.

