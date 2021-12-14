"I hope he gets out of wrestling" - Eric Bischoff on released ex-WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff doesn't want to see Jeff Hardy in pro wrestling in the near future as he believes it would do the WWE legend more harm than good.

WWE recently released Hardy after an incident at a live event. The tag team icon tagged himself out during a match and then walked out of the venue through the crowd. WWE reportedly offered to send him to rehab, but Hardy declined, which forced the company to release him.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff hoped that Hardy would not re-sign with WWE or move to AEW so that he could get better. He believes that the former WWE Champion is still young, and it's time for him to get healthy.

“I hope Jeff gets whatever help he needs, I hope he gets out of wrestling. I don’t want to see him go to AEW, I don’t want to see him go back to WWE. I would hope for Jeff’s sake that Jeff doesn’t want to go to AEW or Jeff doesn’t want to go back to WWE. There’s a time when in order to heal and in order to stay healthy [you have to leave], he’s only 40 something years old, he’s young," said Eric Bischoff about Jeff Hardy. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy I think the world of @JEFFHARDYBRAND . Nothing but positive thoughts and we'll wishes to this good a kind soul. 🙏 I think the world of @JEFFHARDYBRAND. Nothing but positive thoughts and we'll wishes to this good a kind soul. 🙏 https://t.co/8CZ6QXhKwt

Bischoff said the pro wrestling business is not healthy for people like Jeff Hardy, who has had struggles with alcohol and drugs in the past.

Several others have urged Jeff Hardy to quit pro wrestling after his WWE release

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best. Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best.

Jeff Hardy's fans have been concerned about his latest release and possible health issues.

The likes of Booker T, Jim Cornette, and Vince Russo are a few wrestling personalities who feel that Hardy should take himself away from the pro wrestling environment.

Cornette and Booker T further stated that AEW would not be a good destination for The Charismatic Enigma.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Jeff Hardy back in the ring? Let us know in the comments below.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Angana Roy