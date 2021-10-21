"I really think she really, really wanted to come back" – former WWE writer on Eva Marie's love for wrestling (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone about Eva Marie's love for wrestling.

The Leader of Eva-Lution has not been booked strongly since her return to WWE. She was paired with Doudrop during a feud with Alexa Bliss. However, Eva lost the match against Bliss at SummerSlam. She was humiliated by her protege Doudrop after the bout, who declared her the loser of the match.

Marie was then destroyed by Doudrop in the following weeks on RAW. She was written off RAW when Shayna Baszler stomped her arm on the steel steps on the September 27 episode.

Russo suggested that Eva Marie loved the wrestling business to leave her acting career and move back to WWE. He mentioned that WWE lowered Eva's stock with dismal booking decisions.

Here's what Russo said about the situation:

"Bro, I think she (Eva Marie) loves the business. Bro, every interview you see with her, she loves the business. I really think she really, really wanted to come back because she loves the business," Vince Russo said.

Eva Marie is a free agent after the WWE Draft 2021

RAW and SmackDown had their share of picks during the WWE Draft over the last week and a half. However, Eva Marie was left out of the draft picks due to her injury. She is currently recuperating from the effects of a vicious attack at the hands of Shayna Baszler.

When Eva Marie does make a return, she will be a free agent. It will be interesting to see which brand gets the Leader of Eva-Lution. Other notable free agents include Brock Lesnar, Bayley, and Asuka.

