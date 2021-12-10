"People don't have a f****** clue" - Ex-WWE star showcases his support to Jeff Hardy after his release

Former WWE star Virgil has reacted to Jeff Hardy's rumored release from WWE. Taking to Instagram, Virgil wrote that the former WWE Champion is one of the most genuine human beings he has ever met and also showcased his love towards Hardy.

Virgil posted an image of Jeff Hardy in his Instagram post and also wrote that people do not understand what superstars have to do in order to get through the day.

Virgil also wrote that he stands by Jeff Hardy and praised The Charismatic Enigma.

"Much love to Jeff. He is one of the realest dudes. People don’t have a f****** clue what we have to do to get through the day. I am beside you brother. You are first class through and through," Virgil wrote.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful has learned WWE has released Jeff Hardy Fightful has learned WWE has released Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy's supposed release from WWE

Earlier today, it was reported that Jeff Hardy has been released by WWE. Fightful broke the news of Hardy being let go by the company.

A week ago, the former WWE Champion was sent home from a live event after reportedly having a "rough night."

The report from Fightful also suggested that WWE had seemingly offered Jeff Hardy help in the form of rehabilitation.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best. Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best.

However, the now-former WWE Superstar apparently refused the offer from WWE, which most likely sparked his release from the company.

WWE is yet to release an official statement regarding the situation. However, the news caught the pro wrestling world by storm, as some of the most well-reputed names, including the likes of WWE Champion, Big E, have all reacted to Hardy's departure.

