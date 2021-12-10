Wrestling world reacts to Jeff Hardy getting released by WWE

It was reported earlier today that Jeff Hardy had been released from his WWE contract. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com broke the news. Hardy was sent home from a live event that took place in Texas a week ago, following a "rough night."

In his report, Sapp stated that WWE offered to help The Charismatic Enigma with rehabilitation. This was most likely because of the complications that Hardy faced last week at the live event. However, the former world champion refused WWE's offer and this is what most likely led to his release.

As of this writing, WWE has yet to make an official statement, but Sapp's report has caught the wrestling world by storm. Hardy's fans, friends, and colleagues from WWE and other wrestling promotions have reacted to the news of his release.

Big E, Damian Priest and others react to Jeff Hardy's WWE release

Jeff Hardy, along with his brother Matt (who is signed with AEW) have been standard-bearers for tag-team wrestling. Since their debut during WWE's Attitude Era, The Hardy Boyz have shocked fans with their high-flying and risk-taking maneuvers for decades.

As a singles competitor, Jeff Hardy is a Grand Slam champion in WWE, which means he has won every championship. It goes without saying that superstars of both past and present would get emotional over this news.

WWE Champion Big E took to Twitter to praise Hardy and also wish him and his family the best during this tough time.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best. Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best.

Current United States Champion Damian Priest also shared a photo of him and Jeff Hardy from a triple threat match from earlier this year at Extreme Rules 2021 and sent him positive thoughts.

Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy I think the world of @JEFFHARDYBRAND . Nothing but positive thoughts and we'll wishes to this good a kind soul. 🙏 I think the world of @JEFFHARDYBRAND. Nothing but positive thoughts and we'll wishes to this good a kind soul. 🙏 https://t.co/8CZ6QXhKwt

Matt Hardy's wife and Jeff's sister-in-law, Reby also reacted to the news of the three-time WWE world champion getting released.

A lot of other people from WWE and the wrestling industry as a whole also reacted to the news.

New Ep #NotFound out now! @TheLionelGreen Thank you #JeffHardy for truly inspiring me. If it weren’t for you, there would be no me in this world of professional wrestling. Thank you for your hunger, your passion, your dedication and your loyalty to your family. Praying for you. Praying for them. #ForTheBest Thank you #JeffHardy for truly inspiring me. If it weren’t for you, there would be no me in this world of professional wrestling. Thank you for your hunger, your passion, your dedication and your loyalty to your family. Praying for you. Praying for them. #ForTheBest

PRIME Alexander @CedricAlexander Jeff Hardy along with Matt as the Hardy Boyz, helped mold my love for professional wrestling. I was able to share a ring with Jeff on multiple occasions and enjoyed every moment of it. Thank you for just being Jeff Hardy Jeff Hardy along with Matt as the Hardy Boyz, helped mold my love for professional wrestling. I was able to share a ring with Jeff on multiple occasions and enjoyed every moment of it. Thank you for just being Jeff Hardy

James Ellsworth @realellsworth



I hope he is ok and wish nothing but the best for him and his family!



#Respect #JeffHardy has always been so cool to me, everyone behind the scenes in wrestling loves him as much as the fans around the world do..I hope he is ok and wish nothing but the best for him and his family! #JeffHardy has always been so cool to me, everyone behind the scenes in wrestling loves him as much as the fans around the world do..I hope he is ok and wish nothing but the best for him and his family! #Respect https://t.co/A1pmq0yBR7

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Jeff Hardy is one of those talents that only occurs once. His work in WWE is the reason why soooo many of us are fans. All of us right now have dozens of awesome memories because of Jeff Hardy's work & sacrifice. Much ❤. Jeff Hardy is one of those talents that only occurs once. His work in WWE is the reason why soooo many of us are fans. All of us right now have dozens of awesome memories because of Jeff Hardy's work & sacrifice. Much ❤.

The outpouring of love and support Hardy has received since his release is a testament to both his remarkable career and personality. The influence he has had on the wrestling industry cannot be overstated and the feeling is unanimous that he deserves to be happy and healthy.

