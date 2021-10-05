New WWE RAW star teases feud with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles

Finn Balor had a message for AJ Styles and Seth Rollins after the Irish star was moved to RAW as part of the WWE Draft.

Balor sent out a tweet to Styles asking him how he was. The two have history, having faced each other at the TLC pay-per-view back in 2017, which has been their only match against each other in WWE.

That was an eagerly-awaited dream match, as they are regarded as two of the best in-ring technicians in the company. They were also a part of The Bullet Club, with Styles taking the leadership of the group after Balor left NJPW to join WWE.

The Prince also tweeted Seth Rollins, teasing another potential feud for him on RAW.

He also replied to Chad Gable's tweet with a simple, "Let's dance", after his move to the Monday night show.

Finn Balor's move back to the WWE main roster

Finn Balor and AJ Styles at TLC 2017

After a two-year run on NXT, Finn Balor returned to the main roster earlier this year when he moved to SmackDown. The former Universal Champion briefly feuded with Sami Zayn before moving on to a high-profile feud with Roman Reigns.

Balor was to sign a contract for a match against Reigns at SummerSlam, but an attack by Baron Corbin resulted in John Cena signing the contract.

But, he did get his match against The Tribal Chief, at last month's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. He, unfortunately, could not defeat Reigns and regain the Universal title as the ropes broke when he had the momentum in the match, resulting in a loss.

This week on RAW, Finn Balor was moved to the Red brand as part of the Draft, along with the likes of Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Kevin Owens, to name a few.

