Finn Balor teases multiple dream matches against top WWE RAW superstars

Finn Balor recently took to Instagram to tease potential future matches against fellow RAW superstars.

The two-time NXT champion was recently drafted to WWE's Red Brand during the 2021 edition of WWE drafts. This move to Monday Nights made 'The Prince' the only superstar other than current NXT champion Mandy Rose to work on all three of WWE's brands this year.

Finn Balor recently posted a picture on his Instagram that contained a list of potential matches the he can have over the course of the next year. While the list contains some familiar old rivals such as Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, it also included a lot of fresh, exciting matches against the younger stars such as Riddle and Chad Gable and veterans like Edge and Rey Mysterio.

Before his move to RAW, Finn was a part of the SmackDown roster of WWE, where he recently reached the finals of the prestigious King Of The Ring from the blue brand's side of the bracket.

The first-ever Universal Champion, however, fell short as he was defeated by Xavier Woods in the finals at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The match against the New Day member was Finn's final match as a SmackDown superstar before his move to the Red Side.

Rey Mysterio wants a singles match with Finn Balor in WWE

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was recently asked about his potential dream matches where he expressed his desire to have a match with former Universal Champion Finn Balor.

In an interview with Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion stated that he has had his eye on Balor ever since The Prince was in Japan. He also believes they would be able to put on a classic singles match if they ever came face-to-face in the ring:

"I've said it before in the past: Finn Balor is definitely a guy I'd love to step in the ring and do a program with. I think he's an incredible talent, and I think our styles clash, and we'd definitely give fans something special to remember," Mysterio said.

While Finn and Rey may have come across each other in the ring during last week's edition of RAW, the two are yet to come face to face in a singles match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With Finn Balor listing the Mexican in his list of potential dream matches, could this finally be the time we see the two former world champions collide in the squared circle?

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Arjun